Used 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS Features & Specs

More about the 1995 XJ-Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque282 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower234 hp @ 4700 rpm
Turning circle42.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.1 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room33.4 in.
Rear leg room23.4 in.
Measurements
Length191.2 in.
Curb weight3805 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height48.7 in.
Wheel base102.0 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Signal Red
  • Black
  • Flamenco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Topaz Metallic
  • Bright Turquoise Metallic
  • Kingfisher Blue Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • New Glacier White
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Steel Grey Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Westminster Blue
  • Rose Bronze Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • British Racing Green
  • Titanium Pearl Metallic
