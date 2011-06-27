Used 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)384.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque282 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower237 hp @ 4700 rpm
Turning circle42.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.1 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Measurements
Length191.2 in.
Curb weight4022 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height48.7 in.
Wheel base102.0 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flamenco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Kingfisher Blue Metallic
  • Steel Grey Pearl Metallic
  • Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Westminster Blue
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • New Glacier White
  • British Racing Green
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Rose Bronze Metallic
  • Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Signal Red
  • Topaz Metallic
  • Bright Turquoise Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
