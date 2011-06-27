Used 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ12 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG12
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)254.1/346.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.1 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque353 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower313 hp @ 5350 rpm
Turning circle40.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV12
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Measurements
Length197.8 in.
Curb weight4420 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Kingfisher Blue Metallic
  • Signal Red
  • Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Steel Grey Pearl Metallic
  • Flamenco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Westminster Blue
  • Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Turquoise Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Topaz Metallic
  • British Racing Green
  • Rose Bronze Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • New Glacier White
