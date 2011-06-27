Used 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
Very satisfied
Great ride, dependable looks great no problems, security system excellent have had BMWs Mercedes this is much more fun and great on long rides and short
95 XJS: It's Not A Car: It's A Relationship!
Considerably cheap to buy, but expensive to own, the 1995 XJS Coupe is not for the faint of heart. In the current trend of today's vehicles which, to me, are all starting to look like different versions of Toyota Rav 4s, the '95 JAGUAR XJS COUPE is for the driver who appreciates the classic lines and aerodynamic styling of a low-slung grand touring machine which holds a leather and walnut interior more akin to a gentleman's library than a sports car wannabe. The coupe maintains the magnificent flow of the rear "flying butresses", which are lost on the convertible model. The hood, or "bonnet", as it is called by anglophile jargoneers, provides a long, contoured and sloping face under which; depending on the model you buy, an inline 4 liter 6 cylinder or 5.0 V12 cylinder engine growls out its power. There are two bucket seats up front and a well appointed but totally impractical back seat. The trunk... plenty of room. Repairs and maintenance... A COMMITTMENT. If you are thinking of owning, be prepared to be a conservator....and be prepared to have a blast driving.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
