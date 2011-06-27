Used 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS V12 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque334 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower278 hp @ 5400 rpm
CylindersV12
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.1 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room33.4 in.
Rear leg room23.4 in.
Measurements
Length191.2 in.
Curb weight3805 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.9 cu.ft.
Height48.7 in.
Wheel base102.0 in.
Width70.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flamenco Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Black
  • Kingfisher Blue Metallic
  • Oyster Metallic
  • British Racing Green
  • Regency Red Pearl Metallic
  • Solent Blue Metallic
  • Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Signal Red
  • New Glacier White
  • Black Crystal Metallic
