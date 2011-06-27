  1. Home
Used 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS V12 Features & Specs

More about the 1994 XJ-Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.7 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque334 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower278 hp @ 5400 rpm
CylindersV12
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.1 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Measurements
Length191.2 in.
Curb weight3980 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.9 cu.ft.
Height48.7 in.
Wheel base102.0 in.
Width70.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • British Racing Green
  • Black Crystal Metallic
  • Kingfisher Blue Metallic
  • New Glacier White
  • Signal Red
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Regency Red Pearl Metallic
  • Flamenco Pearl Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Solent Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Oyster Metallic
