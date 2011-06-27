  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJ-Series
  4. Used 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS Features & Specs

More about the 1994 XJ-Series
Overview
See XJ-Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)269.1/393.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.7 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque278 lb-ft @ 3650 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower223 hp @ 4750 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.1 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Measurements
Length191.2 in.
Curb weight3980 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.9 cu.ft.
Height48.7 in.
Wheel base102.0 in.
Width70.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Crystal Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Solent Blue Metallic
  • Flamenco Pearl Metallic
  • Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Regency Red Pearl Metallic
  • Oyster Metallic
  • Black
  • Kingfisher Blue Metallic
  • New Glacier White
  • British Racing Green
  • Signal Red
See XJ-Series Inventory

Related Used 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles