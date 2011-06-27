  1. Home
Used 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 Vanden Plas Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/510.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.2 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque334 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower278 hp @ 5400 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Measurements
Length196.4 in.
Curb weight4075 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.2 cu.ft.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • British Racing Green
  • Flamenco Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Regency Red Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black Crystal Metallic
  • Black
  • Kingfisher Blue Metallic
  • Oyster Metallic
  • New Glacier White
  • Signal Red
  • Solent Blue Metallic
