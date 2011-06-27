Used 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
Purrrfect Blackat
Blackat, 08/19/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
My Blackat was purchased new in 1994.I only drive stick and this purchase required a special order and a 4 month wait.It was well worth it.As someone who generally turns over new cars every 3-4 years, this car was different. I've had the Blackat for 9 years and I can't bear to part with her. I still get a thrill everytime I look at her. Her beauty is beyond any other car I have ever driven.The Blackat is sporty and elegant at the same time.Truly a rare find and a real classic.One that will never go out of style.My sympathy to anyone who has never had the pleasure of driving one.You've missed out on one of life's greatest sources of enjoyment.
