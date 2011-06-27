  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJ-Series
  4. Used 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series
  5. Used 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 XJ-Series
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all XJ-Serieses for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,522 - $3,268
Used XJ-Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Purrrfect Blackat

Blackat, 08/19/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My Blackat was purchased new in 1994.I only drive stick and this purchase required a special order and a 4 month wait.It was well worth it.As someone who generally turns over new cars every 3-4 years, this car was different. I've had the Blackat for 9 years and I can't bear to part with her. I still get a thrill everytime I look at her. Her beauty is beyond any other car I have ever driven.The Blackat is sporty and elegant at the same time.Truly a rare find and a real classic.One that will never go out of style.My sympathy to anyone who has never had the pleasure of driving one.You've missed out on one of life's greatest sources of enjoyment.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all XJ-Serieses for sale

Related Used 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles