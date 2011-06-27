Used 1993 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 Vanden Plas Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/510.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.2 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque278 lb-ft @ 3650 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower223 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle40.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Measurements
Length196.4 in.
Curb weight4035 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Westminster Blue
  • Solent Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Signal Red
  • Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Oyster Metallic
  • Meteor Red
  • Black
  • Regency Red Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Kingfisher Blue Metallic
  • British Racing Green
  • Gunmetal Pearl Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Flamenco Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • New Glacier White
