Used 1993 Jaguar XJ-Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

'93 XJS Convertible 5 speed

Chris Degnan, 09/18/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is the most fun I've had since high school. I love the 5 speed, the lines are beautiful, no mechanical problems. My third Jag.

