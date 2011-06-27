  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJ-Series
  4. Used 1992 Jaguar XJ-Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS Features & Specs

More about the 1992 XJ-Series
Overview
See XJ-Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)237.6/345.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.6 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque288 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower263 hp @ 5350 rpm
CylindersV12
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.1 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Measurements
Height48.6 in.
Wheel base102.0 in.
Length191.2 in.
Width70.6 in.
Curb weight4194 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Catkin Pearl Metallic
  • Regency Red Pearl Metallic
  • Solent Blue Metallic
  • Kingfisher Blue Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Black
  • Flamenco Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • New Glacier White
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Black Crystal Metallic
  • Oyster Metallic
  • Brooklands Green
  • Signal Red
See XJ-Series Inventory

Related Used 1992 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles