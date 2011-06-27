  1. Home
Used 1992 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 Vanden Plas Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.2 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque278 lb-ft @ 3650 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower223 hp @ 4750 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Measurements
Length196.4 in.
Curb weight4035 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.5 cu.ft.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Signal Red
  • Black
  • Catkin Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Flamenco Pearl Metallic
  • Oyster Metallic
  • New Glacier White
  • Kingfisher Blue Metallic
  • Regency Red Pearl Metallic
  • Brooklands Green
  • Black Crystal Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Solent Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
