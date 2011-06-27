  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJ-Series
  4. Used 1992 Jaguar XJ-Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Jaguar XJ-Series Features & Specs

More about the 1992 XJ-Series
Overview
See XJ-Series Inventory
See XJ-Series Inventory
See XJ-Series Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG171717
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/20 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/464.0 mi.348.0/464.0 mi.348.0/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.2 gal.23.2 gal.23.2 gal.
Combined MPG171717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque278 lb-ft @ 3650 rpm278 lb-ft @ 3650 rpm278 lb-ft @ 3650 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower223 hp @ 4750 rpm223 hp @ 4750 rpm223 hp @ 4750 rpm
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.6 in.36.6 in.36.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Measurements
Length196.4 in.196.4 in.196.4 in.
Curb weight4035 lbs.4035 lbs.3935 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.5 cu.ft.12.5 cu.ft.12.5 cu.ft.
Height54.3 in.54.3 in.54.3 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.113.0 in.113.0 in.
Width78.9 in.78.9 in.78.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oyster Metallic
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Black
  • Brooklands Green
  • Platinum Metallic
  • New Glacier White
  • Kingfisher Blue Metallic
  • Catkin Pearl Metallic
  • Solent Blue Metallic
  • Black Crystal Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Regency Red Pearl Metallic
  • Signal Red
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Flamenco Pearl Metallic
  • Signal Red
  • Black
  • Catkin Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Flamenco Pearl Metallic
  • Oyster Metallic
  • New Glacier White
  • Kingfisher Blue Metallic
  • Regency Red Pearl Metallic
  • Brooklands Green
  • Black Crystal Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Solent Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Flamenco Pearl Metallic
  • Catkin Pearl Metallic
  • Regency Red Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Kingfisher Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Signal Red
  • Oyster Metallic
  • New Glacier White
  • Brooklands Green
  • Black
  • Solent Blue Metallic
  • Black Crystal Metallic
See XJ-Series InventorySee XJ-Series InventorySee XJ-Series Inventory

Related Used 1992 Jaguar XJ-Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles