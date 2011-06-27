Used 1992 Jaguar XJ-Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

SLEEKJAG , 06/05/2004

What a head turner! If I had a nickel for every time someone stopped me to talk about this car I would have over $3! (which would pay for enough gas to go about 15 miles.) The car is powerful, not quick off the start but smooth and fast going from 50 to 100. The ride is comfortable. The upkeep can be expensive, but if you stay ahead of the curve by doing preventative maintenance it is very reliable. Change the bushings, hoses, and other rubber mounts, put in new switches and you should be all set.