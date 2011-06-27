  1. Home
Used 1991 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)237.6/345.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.6 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower263 hp @ 5350 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV12
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.1 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Measurements
Length191.7 in.
Curb weight4250 lbs.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height47.8 in.
Wheel base102.0 in.
Width70.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Oyster Metallic
  • Tuscany Bronze Pearl Metallic
  • New Glacier White
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Solent Blue Metallic
  • Savoy Gray Metallic
  • Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Regency Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Black Crystal Metallic
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Brooklands Green
