Used 1991 Jaguar XJ-Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

One of the most beautiful cars in the world. Loads of power and very comfortable. A great GT! Car has a fair bit of scuttle shake so drives better on freeways - minor roads aren't as much fun. Every conceivable extra comes with these cars but I have the feeling it is a 'fragile' car compared with say a Mercedes. If you want to look good and don't mind the awful fuel consumption (15mpg ave) this is the car for you :-)

Collection Series , 05/19/2005

This is the most gorgeous car on the road. The headturning rating is off the scales. If you don't like drawing attention to yourself, this isn't the car for you. You have to get used to people stopping to tell you what a great looking car this is. Don't settle for the sedan when there are great deals out there on the convertibles.