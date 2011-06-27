  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJ-Series
  4. Used 1990 Jaguar XJ-Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS Features & Specs

More about the 1990 XJ-Series
Overview
See XJ-Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/408.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower262 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV12
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.1 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room33.4 in.
Rear leg room23.4 in.
Measurements
Length191.7 in.
Curb weight4015 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height47.8 in.
Wheel base102.0 in.
Width70.6 in.
See XJ-Series Inventory

Related Used 1990 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles