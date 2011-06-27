Used 1990 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 Sovereign Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|17
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|348.0/464.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|278 lb-ft @ 3650 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|223 hp @ 4750 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|36.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.1 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|196.4 in.
|Curb weight
|3903 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.1 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.7 in.
|Height
|54.3 in.
|Wheel base
|113.0 in.
|Width
|78.9 in.
