  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJ-Series
  4. Used 1990 Jaguar XJ-Series
  5. Used 1990 Jaguar XJ-Series Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Jaguar XJ-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 XJ-Series
5(33%)4(67%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Write a review
See all XJ-Serieses for sale
List Price Estimate
$825 - $1,773
Used XJ-Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Smooth Rider

soccadad, 10/01/2006
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I paid $3K for this car via a friend in the Jaguar business. It was a single owner car with 35K miles. The gel coat was bad, plus I immediately spent another $3K on brakes (a full rear end job is very expensive on any XJS model prior to 95), and it's been worth every penny. I'm about to splash out on a paint job, because I love the old fashioned style of the car, and this one has chrome wire wheels as well. I may have had about 10 Jags, including 3 XJSs, 3 XJ12s, and an XJR (8) and my wife has a 2005 S-Type with all the "bells and whistles", and I think I am enjoying this as much as any, even the XJR. Don't let the low initial cost fool you though. It's not a cheap car to own.

Report Abuse

AN AWESOME BUY!

MOUTHPCE, 09/28/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

ANY MONEY PUT INTO MAINTENANCE IS EASILY OFFSET BY THE LOW PURCHASE PRICE. IMAGINE A TRUE EXOTIC FOR ABOUT 5K...WOW! PARTS ARE READILY AVAILABLE...YOU CAN JUSTIFY ANOTHER 5K IN REPAIRS,IF NECESSARY, AND STILL BE AHEAD OF THE MOB. THE V-12 IS A SCREAMER...PURE JAG AL THE WAY FOR A RIDICULOUS PRICE! GO ONLINE TO "JKAG-LOVERS" AND KIRBY PALM'S ONLINE HOW-TO MANUAL IS A GREAT DIAGNOSTIC GUIDE TO REPAIRS AND MAINTENANCE.

Report Abuse

Must have gotten a good one

Goliath, 04/09/2003
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have had little or no problems with my Jag. I have put over 35000 miles and only had to replace a starter relay. I just love this car.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all XJ-Serieses for sale

Related Used 1990 Jaguar XJ-Series Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles