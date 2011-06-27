Used 1990 Jaguar XJ-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
Smooth Rider
I paid $3K for this car via a friend in the Jaguar business. It was a single owner car with 35K miles. The gel coat was bad, plus I immediately spent another $3K on brakes (a full rear end job is very expensive on any XJS model prior to 95), and it's been worth every penny. I'm about to splash out on a paint job, because I love the old fashioned style of the car, and this one has chrome wire wheels as well. I may have had about 10 Jags, including 3 XJSs, 3 XJ12s, and an XJR (8) and my wife has a 2005 S-Type with all the "bells and whistles", and I think I am enjoying this as much as any, even the XJR. Don't let the low initial cost fool you though. It's not a cheap car to own.
AN AWESOME BUY!
ANY MONEY PUT INTO MAINTENANCE IS EASILY OFFSET BY THE LOW PURCHASE PRICE. IMAGINE A TRUE EXOTIC FOR ABOUT 5K...WOW! PARTS ARE READILY AVAILABLE...YOU CAN JUSTIFY ANOTHER 5K IN REPAIRS,IF NECESSARY, AND STILL BE AHEAD OF THE MOB. THE V-12 IS A SCREAMER...PURE JAG AL THE WAY FOR A RIDICULOUS PRICE! GO ONLINE TO "JKAG-LOVERS" AND KIRBY PALM'S ONLINE HOW-TO MANUAL IS A GREAT DIAGNOSTIC GUIDE TO REPAIRS AND MAINTENANCE.
Must have gotten a good one
I have had little or no problems with my Jag. I have put over 35000 miles and only had to replace a starter relay. I just love this car.
Sponsored cars related to the XJ-Series
Related Used 1990 Jaguar XJ-Series Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner