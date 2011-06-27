  1. Home
2022 Jaguar XF P250 SE Specs & Features

More about the 2022 XF
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG28 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)487.5/643.5 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower246 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque269 lb-ft @ 1,300 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Cold Climate Package +$700
Convenience Pack +$1,000
Dynamic Handling Pack +$1,350
Black Package +$550
RWD Basic Interior Protection Package +$410
Emergency Pack +$65
Chrome Locks Wheel Protection Pack +$220
RWD Premium Interior Protection Package +$510
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Package +$510
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Package +$240
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
16-Way Power Heated Memory Front Seats w/2-Way Manual Headrests +$650
Extended Leather Upgrade +$1,800
ClearSight Interior Rearview Mirror +$450
Powered Gesture Roof Blindyes
Head-up Display +$1,050
40/20/40 Folding Heated Rear Seats w/Center Armrest +$500
Ebony Morzine Headlining +$150
Light Oyster Suedecloth Headlining +$600
Meridian 650 Watt Surround Sound System +$600
16-Way Power Heated & Ventilated Massaging Front Seats w/Memory & 2-Way Manual Headrests +$1,750
Ebony Suedecloth Headlining +$750
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan +$400
16-Way Power Heated & Ventilated Memory Front Seats w/2-Way Manual Headrests +$950
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Solar Attenuating Windscreenyes
20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5107' Wheels w/Satin Black Finish and Gloss Black Inserts +$1,200
19" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5106' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish +$400
19" 7 Split-Spoke 'Style 7013' Wheels w/Gloss Black and Contrast Diamond Turned Finish +$400
20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5036' Wheels w/Gloss Dark Grey and Contrast Diamond Turned Finish +$1,200
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,655 lbs.
EPA interior volume111.0 cu.ft.
Gross weight5,045 lbs.
Height57.3 in.
Length195.4 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors81.5 in.
Turning circle38.2 ft.
Wheel base116.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bluefire Blue Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Ostuni Pearl White Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Hakuba Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Caraway, premium leather
  • Caraway, leather
  • Light Oyster, leather
  • Light Oyster, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
245/40R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
