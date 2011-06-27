2021 Jaguar XF P250 SE Specs & Features

  1. Home
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,095
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Engine
Torque269 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower246 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.2 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Packages
Emergency Packyes
Black Packageyes
RWD Basic Interior Protection Packageyes
Cold Climate Packageyes
Black Locks Wheel Protection Packyes
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packageyes
RWD Premium Interior Protection Packageyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packageyes
Chrome Locks Wheel Protection Packyes
Convenience Packyes
Dynamic Handling Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Light Oyster Suedecloth Headliningyes
Ebony Morzine Headliningyes
Extended Leather Upgradeyes
16-Way Power Heated & Ventilated Massaging Front Seats w/Memory & 2-Way Manual Headrestsyes
40/20/40 Folding Heated Rear Seats w/Center Armrestyes
16-Way Power Heated & Ventilated Memory Front Seats w/2-Way Manual Headrestsyes
Bright Metal Pedalsyes
Head-up Displayyes
Ebony Suedecloth Headliningyes
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Planyes
Meridian 650 Watt Surround Sound Systemyes
ClearSight Interior Rearview Mirroryes
Powered Gesture Roof Blindyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5107' Wheels w/Satin Black Finish and Gloss Black Insertsyes
19" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5106' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5036' Wheels w/Gloss Dark Grey and Contrast Diamond Turned Finishyes
19" 7 Split-Spoke 'Style 7013' Wheels w/Gloss Black and Contrast Diamond Turned Finishyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length195.0 in.
Curb weight3655 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Height57.4 in.
EPA interior volume111.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.5 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Bluefire Blue Metallic
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Hakuba Silver Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Narvik Black
  • Fuji White
Interior Colors
  • Light Oyster, leather
  • Caraway, leather
  • Caraway, premium leather
  • Light Oyster, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
245/40R19 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
