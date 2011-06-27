  1. Home
2020 Jaguar XF Sportbrake S Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$71,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.0/487.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque332 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower380 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Black Packageyes
Tech Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packageyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packageyes
Sportbrake Premium Interior Protection Packageyes
Styling Accent Packyes
Premium Interior Upgrade Packageyes
Black Locks Wheel Protection Packyes
Car Care Packageyes
Comfort & Convenience Packageyes
Chrome Locks Wheel Protection Packyes
Sportbrake Basic Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cabin Air Ionisationyes
Head-up Displayyes
Loadspace Storage Railsyes
Morzine Headliningyes
Activity Keyyes
Loadspace Partition Netyes
Metal Treadplates w/S Brandingyes
Powered Gesture Roof Blindyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
12 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Heated Front Windshieldyes
20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5036' Wheels w/Gloss Dark Grey and Contrast Diamond Turned Finishyes
20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5031' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity69.7 cu.ft.
Length195.1 in.
Curb weight4035 lbs.
Gross weight5355 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.7 cu.ft.
Height58.9 in.
EPA interior volume131.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.5 in.
Width78.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Caesium Blue Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Narvik Black
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Rossello Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Light Oyster Stitching, leather
  • Brogue w/Light Oyster Stitching, leather
  • Pimento Red w/Ebony Inserts and Ebony Stitching, leather
  • Light Oyster w/Ebony Inserts and Ebony Stitching, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
R20 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.

