  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XF
  4. 2019 Jaguar XF
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Prestige Features & Specs

More about the 2019 XF
Overview
Starting MSRP
$64,575
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$64,575
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$64,575
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$64,575
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower296 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$64,575
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$64,575
Tech Packageyes
Car Care Packageyes
Comfort & Convenience Packageyes
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packageyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locksyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packageyes
Sportbrake Premium Interior Protection Packageyes
Sportbrake Basic Interior Protection Packageyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locksyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$64,575
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$64,575
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$64,575
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$64,575
Cabin Air Ionisationyes
Head-up Displayyes
Loadspace Storage Railsyes
Morzine Headliningyes
Activity Keyyes
Loadspace Partition Netyes
SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radioyes
Powered Gesture Roof Blindyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$64,575
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$64,575
Front head room37.5 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$64,575
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.2 in.
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$64,575
Powertrain Debadgingyes
Styling Accent Packyes
Heated Front Windshieldyes
19" 7 Split-Spoke 'Style 7013' Wheels w/Contrast Diamond Turned Finishyes
20" 9 Split-Spoke 'Style 9004' Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$64,575
Maximum cargo capacity69.7 cu.ft.
Length195.1 in.
Curb weight3885 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height58.9 in.
EPA interior volume131.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.5 in.
Width78.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$64,575
Exterior Colors
  • Narvik Black
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Rossello Red Metallic
  • Caesium Blue Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Loire Blue Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Tonal Stitching, leather
  • Light Oyster w/Tonal Stitching, leather
  • Latte w/Tonal Stitching, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$64,575
R19 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$64,575
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$64,575
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2019 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Prestige info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars