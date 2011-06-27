  1. Home
Used 2018 Jaguar XF 30t R-Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$61,125
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$61,125
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$61,125
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)448.5/604.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$61,125
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower296 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$61,125
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$61,125
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Comfort & Convenience Packageyes
Wheel Lock Packageyes
Car Care Kityes
Technology Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Premium Interior Upgrade Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$61,125
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$61,125
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$61,125
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$61,125
Head-up Displayyes
4G Wifi Hotspotyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$61,125
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$61,125
Front head room37.5 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$61,125
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.2 in.
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$61,125
Powertrain Debadgingyes
20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5071' Wheelsyes
20" 9 Split-Spoke 'Style 9004' Wheels w/Contrast Diamond Turned Finishyes
Heated Front Windshieldyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$61,125
Length195.0 in.
Curb weight3665 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height57.4 in.
EPA interior volume111.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.5 in.
Width78.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$61,125
Exterior Colors
  • Loire Blue Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Caesium Blue Metallic
  • Rossello Red Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Narvik Black
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Light Oyster Stitching, premium leather
  • Ebony/Light Oyster w/Light Oyster Stitching, premium leather
  • Ebony/Pimento Red w/Red Stitching, premium leather
  • Brogue w/Light Oyster Stitching, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$61,125
245/40R19 98H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$61,125
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$61,125
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
