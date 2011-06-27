  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XF
  4. Used 2018 Jaguar XF
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Jaguar XF 30t Portfolio Limited Edition Features & Specs

More about the 2018 XF
Overview
Starting MSRP
$70,425
See XF Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$70,425
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Jaguar XF
Request a Quote
JaguarUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$70,425
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)429.0/604.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$70,425
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower296 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$70,425
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$70,425
Car Care Kityes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Wheel Lock Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$70,425
17 total speakersyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
825 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$70,425
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$70,425
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$70,425
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$70,425
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$70,425
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.2 in.
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$70,425
Heated Front Windshieldyes
19" 7 Split-Spoke 'Style 7013' Wheels w/Contrast Diamond Turned Finishyes
20" 9 Split-Spoke 'Style 9004' Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$70,425
Length195.0 in.
Curb weight3785 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height57.4 in.
EPA interior volume111.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.5 in.
Width78.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$70,425
Exterior Colors
  • Yulong White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sienna Tan w/Tonal Stitching, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$70,425
245/40R19 98H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$70,425
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$70,425
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See XF Inventory

Related Used 2018 Jaguar XF 30t Portfolio Limited Edition info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles