Used 2018 Jaguar XF S Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$63,865
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$63,865
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$63,865
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/565.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$63,865
Torque332 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower380 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$63,865
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$63,865
Black Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Comfort & Convenience Packageyes
Wheel Lock Packageyes
Car Care Kityes
Technology Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Premium Interior Upgrade Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$63,865
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$63,865
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$63,865
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$63,865
Head-up Displayyes
4G Wifi Hotspotyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$63,865
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$63,865
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$63,865
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.2 in.
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$63,865
20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5036' Wheels w/Gloss Dark Grey Diamond Turned Finishyes
Heated Front Windshieldyes
20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5031' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$63,865
Length195.0 in.
Curb weight3770 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.1 cu.ft.
Height57.4 in.
EPA interior volume111.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.5 in.
Width78.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$63,865
Exterior Colors
  • Loire Blue Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Caesium Blue Metallic
  • Rossello Red Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Narvik Black
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Brogue w/Light Oyster Stitching, premium leather
  • Light Oyster/Ebony w/Ebony Stitching, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Light Oyster Stitching, premium leather
  • Pimento Red/Ebony w/Ebony Stitching, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$63,865
inside mounted spare tireyes
255/35R20 97H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$63,865
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$63,865
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
