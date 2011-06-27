  1. Home
Used 2018 Jaguar XF 35t Premium Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$56,965
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$56,965
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$56,965
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$56,965
Torque332 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$56,965
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$56,965
Cold Climate Packageyes
Wheel Lock Packageyes
Vision Assist Packageyes
Car Care Kityes
Technology Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$56,965
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$56,965
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$56,965
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$56,965
Keyless Entryyes
4G Wifi Hotspotyes
Navigation w/InControl Appsyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$56,965
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,965
Front head room37.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,965
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.2 in.
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$56,965
Heated Front Windshieldyes
Powertrain Debadgingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$56,965
Length195.0 in.
Curb weight3880 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.1 cu.ft.
Height57.4 in.
EPA interior volume111.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.5 in.
Width78.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$56,965
Exterior Colors
  • Loire Blue Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Caesium Blue Metallic
  • Rossello Red Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Narvik Black
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Oyster w/Tonal Stitching, leatherette
  • Ebony w/Tonal Stitching, leatherette
  • Latte w/Tonal Stitching, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$56,965
245/45R18 100H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$56,965
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$56,965
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
