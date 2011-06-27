  1. Home
Used 2016 Jaguar XF 35t Prestige Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$59,550
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque332 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Vision Packageyes
Comfort & Convenience Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
SIRIUS Satellite Radioyes
Head-up Displayyes
3G Wifi Hotspotyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.2 in.
Exterior Options
19" Axis-Style 14-Spoke Contrast Finish Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Matrix-Style Twin 9-Spoke Silver Finish Alloy Wheelsyes
Heated Front Windshieldyes
Powertrain "35t" Debadgeyes
Measurements
Length195.0 in.
Curb weight3880 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.1 cu.ft.
Height58.2 in.
Wheel base116.5 in.
Width78.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ultimate Black Metallic
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Black Berry Metallic
  • Polaris White
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Ammonite Grey Metallic
  • Tempest Grey Metallic
  • Storm Grey Metallic
  • Italian Racing Red Metallic
  • Ingot Metallic
  • Celestial Black Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Metallic
  • Odyssey Red Metallic
  • Aurora Red Metallic
  • Ebony
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Quartzite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Oyster, premium leather
  • Jet, premium leather
  • Latte, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
245/40R19 94H tiresyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
