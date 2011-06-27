  1. Home
Used 2015 Jaguar XF Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2015 XF
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.8/496.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.4 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque332 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Accent Packyes
Wheel Lock Packyes
Protection Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
video monitoryes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity32.6 cu.ft.
Length195.3 in.
Curb weight4145 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.7 cu.ft.
Height57.5 in.
EPA interior volume113.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.5 in.
Width73.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Italian Racing Red Metallic
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Ultimate Black Metallic
  • Stratus Grey Metallic
  • Polaris White
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Warm Charcoal w/Red Contrast Stitching, leather
  • Warm Charcoal w/Dove Contrast Stitching, leather
  • Warm Charcoal w/London Tan Contrast Stitching, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
255/35R20 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 16000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
