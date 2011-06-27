Used 2013 Jaguar XF Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$53,000
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$53,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.4/478.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$53,000
Torque332 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$53,000
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$53,000
Premium Pack w/825W Meridian Premium Surround Soundyes
Accent Packyes
Wheel Lock Packyes
19" Sport Portfolio Packyes
Protection Packyes
Premium Packyes
Cold Weather Packyes
Convenience Packyes
Portfolio Packyes
20" Sport Portfolio Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$53,000
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
250 watts stereo outputyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$53,000
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$53,000
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,000
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Carbon Fiber Veneeryes
Split Fold Rear Seat (60/40) w/Ski Hatch and Ski Bagyes
Figured Ebonyyes
Jet Headlineryes
Meridian 825W Premium Surround Sound Systemyes
Burl Walnut Veneeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$53,000
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,000
Front head room37.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,000
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,000
20" Dark Grey Draco-Style Wheelsyes
19" Artura-style Chrome Wheelsyes
Metallic Paintyes
18" Vela-style Wheelsyes
Racing Coloryes
20" Hydra-Style Wheelsyes
19" Caravela-style Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$53,000
Front track61.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity17.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4145 lbs.
Gross weight5324 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1179 lbs.
Length195.3 in.
Height57.5 in.
EPA interior volume113.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.5 in.
Width73.9 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$53,000
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony
  • Carnelian Red Metallic
  • Satellite Grey Metallic
  • Caviar Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Polaris White
  • Cashmere Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Ultimate Black Metallic
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Stratus Grey Metallic
  • Italian Racing Red Metallic
  • Lunar Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • London Tan, premium leather
  • London Tan/Warm Charcoal Duo-Tone, premium leather
  • Red Zone/Warm Charcoal Duo-Tone, premium leather
  • Dove, leather
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Warm Charcoal, leather
  • Barley, premium leather
  • Warm Charcoal, premium leather
  • Barley, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$53,000
inside mounted spare tireyes
245/40R19 94H tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$53,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$53,000
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 16000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
