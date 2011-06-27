  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XF
  4. Used 2012 Jaguar XF
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Jaguar XF Supercharged Features & Specs

More about the 2012 XF
Overview
Starting MSRP
$68,100
See XF Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$68,100
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$68,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)276.0/386.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.4 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$68,100
Torque424 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower470 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$68,100
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$68,100
Interior Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$68,100
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
video monitoryes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$68,100
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$68,100
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$68,100
Jet Headlineryes
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Split Fold Rear Seat w/Ski Hatch and Bagyes
Electric Rear Sunblindyes
Bowers and Wilkins 1200W Premium Surround Sound Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$68,100
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$68,100
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
manualyes
16 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$68,100
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$68,100
20" Draco-Style Dark Grey Wheelsyes
Racing Coloryes
Adaptive Front Lights and Intelligent High Beamyes
Non-Standard Paint and Interior Trim Color Combinationyes
Heated Front Windshieldyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$68,100
Front track61.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity32.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4306 lbs.
Gross weight5225 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length195.3 in.
Height57.5 in.
EPA interior volume113.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.5 in.
Width73.9 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$68,100
Exterior Colors
  • Polaris White
  • Italian Racing Red Metallic
  • Stratus Grey Metallic
  • Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Taiga Green Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Lunar Grey Metallic
  • Caviar Metallic
  • Cashmere Metallic
  • Claret Metallic
  • Ebony
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Azurite Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Ultimate Black Metallic
  • British Racing Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • London Tan/Warm Charcoal Duo-Tone, premium leather
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Barley, premium leather
  • Warm Charcoal, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$68,100
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
285/30R Z tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$68,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$68,100
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See XF Inventory

Related Used 2012 Jaguar XF Supercharged info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles