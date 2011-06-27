Used 2011 Jaguar XF XFR Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$79,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)276.0/386.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.4 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque461 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower510 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Black Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
Bowers & Wilkins premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
440 watts stereo outputyes
radio data systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Jet Headlineryes
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
18 -way power driver seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
manualyes
Front head room37.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Red Brake Calipersyes
Heated Front Windshieldyes
Non-Standard Paint and Interior Combinationyes
Measurements
Front track61.4 in.
Length195.3 in.
Curb weight4306 lbs.
Gross weight5225 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height57.5 in.
EPA interior volume113.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.5 in.
Width73.9 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Spectrum Blue
  • Salsa
  • Polaris White
  • Kyanite Blue
  • Ultimate Black
  • Stratus Grey
  • Liquid Silver
  • Lunar Grey
Interior Colors
  • Red Zone/Warm Charcoal, premium leather
  • Warm Charcoal, premium leather
  • Warm Charcoal, leather
  • London Tan/Warm Charcoal, premium leather
  • Ivory, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
285/30R Z tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 50000 mi.
