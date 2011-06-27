Used 2009 Jaguar XF Supercharged Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)276.0/423.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.4 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque413 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower420 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
Bowers & Wilkins premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
440 watts stereo outputyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
manualyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity32.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4194 lbs.
Gross weight5140 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length195.3 in.
Height57.5 in.
EPA interior volume113.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.5 in.
Width73.9 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony
  • Winter Gold Metallic
  • Azure Blue Metallic
  • Porcelain
  • Radiance Metallic
  • Emerald Fire Metallic
  • Lunar Grey Metallic
  • Pearl Grey Metallic
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Frost Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Botanical Green Metallic
  • Vapour Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Champagne, premium leather
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Spice, premium leather
  • Ivory, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
285/30R20 99Y tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 12500 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
