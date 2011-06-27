2020 Jaguar XE Features & Specs
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|8-speed automatic
|8-speed automatic
Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
Combined MPG
|28
|28
|25
Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|8-speed automatic
|8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|25/34 mpg
|24/34 mpg
|22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|415.0/564.4 mi.
|398.4/564.4 mi.
|365.2/498.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity
|16.6 gal.
|16.6 gal.
|16.6 gal.
Combined MPG
|28
|28
|25
Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Torque
|269 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
|269 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
|295 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
Horsepower
|247 hp @ 5500 rpm
|247 hp @ 5500 rpm
|296 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle
|36.8 ft.
|36.8 ft.
|36.8 ft.
Valves
|16
|16
|16
direct injection
|yes
|yes
|yes
Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,900
4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
LED headlamp
|yes
|yes
|yes
tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
pre-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,900
RWD Basic Interior Protection Package
|yes
|no
|no
Cold Climate Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
Connected Navigation Pack
|yes
|yes
|yes
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|yes
|yes
|yes
Convenience Pack
|yes
|yes
|yes
Black Exterior Pack
|yes
|yes
|yes
Premium Interior Upgrade Pack
|yes
|yes
|yes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
Smoker's Pack
|yes
|yes
|yes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|yes
|yes
|yes
Technology Pack
|yes
|yes
|yes
Park Pack
|yes
|yes
|yes
RWD Premium Interior Protection Package
|yes
|no
|no
Drive Pack
|yes
|yes
|yes
Dynamic Handling Pack
|yes
|yes
|yes
Car Care Pack
|yes
|yes
|yes
AWD Basic Interior Protection Pack
|no
|yes
|yes
AWD Premium Interior Protection Pack
|no
|yes
|yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,900
adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
diversity antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
80 watts stereo output
|yes
|yes
|yes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
keyless ignition
|yes
|yes
|yes
Climate control
|yes
|yes
|yes
turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|yes
|yes
electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,900
4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,900
16-Way Powered Heated and Cooled Front Seats w/Driver Seat Memory
|yes
|yes
|yes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
Ebony Morzine Headlining
|yes
|yes
|no
Heated Front Seats w/Driver Seat Memory
|yes
|yes
|yes
Driver Seat Memory
|yes
|yes
|yes
Satin Chrome Gearshift Paddles
|yes
|yes
|no
HomeLink Garage Door Opener
|yes
|yes
|yes
Electric Rear Window Sunblind
|yes
|yes
|yes
Meridian Surround Sound System (825W)
|yes
|yes
|yes
Keyless Entry
|yes
|yes
|yes
Heated Steering Wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
Wireless Device Charging
|yes
|yes
|yes
Cabin Air Ionization
|yes
|yes
|yes
Meridian Sound System (380W)
|yes
|yes
|yes
Heated Front Seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
Heated Rear Seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
Air Quality Sensor
|yes
|yes
|yes
Light Oyster Morzine Headlining
|no
|no
|yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,900
clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Front head room
|37.0 in.
|37.0 in.
|37.0 in.
bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|no
height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
Front shoulder room
|56.8 in.
|56.8 in.
|56.8 in.
8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|41.5 in.
|41.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
leather
|yes
|yes
|yes
sport front seats
|no
|no
|yes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
Rear head room
|37.0 in.
|37.0 in.
|37.0 in.
Rear leg room
|35.0 in.
|35.0 in.
|35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room
|54.7 in.
|54.7 in.
|54.7 in.
folding center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,900
18" 7 Split-Spoke 'Style 7009' Wheels w/Black Finish
|yes
|yes
|no
No Badges
|yes
|yes
|yes
Styling Accent Pack
|yes
|yes
|yes
19" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5031' Wheels w/Diamond Turned Finish
|yes
|yes
|no
Auto-Dimming Power Fold Heated Exterior Door Mirrors w/Memory & Approach Lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
Heated Exterior Door Mirrors w/Memory
|yes
|yes
|yes
Auto-Dimming Power Fold Heated Exterior Door Mirrors w/Approach Lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
19" 10 Spoke 'Style 1050' Wheels w/Gloss Dark Grey Diamond Turned Finish
|no
|no
|yes
19" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5031' Wheels w/Black Finish
|no
|no
|yes
20" 10 Spoke 'Style 1014' Wheels w/Satin Grey Diamond Turned Finish
|no
|no
|yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Maximum cargo capacity
|14.5 cu.ft.
|14.5 cu.ft.
|14.5 cu.ft.
Length
|184.2 in.
|184.2 in.
|184.2 in.
Curb weight
|3385 lbs.
|3500 lbs.
|3560 lbs.
Height
|55.7 in.
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
Wheel base
|111.6 in.
|111.6 in.
|111.6 in.
Width
|77.4 in.
|77.4 in.
|77.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Exterior Colors
Interior Colors
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,900
inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
R18 tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
painted alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,900
four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Free Maintenance
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
