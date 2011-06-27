  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XE
  4. 2020 Jaguar XE
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Jaguar XE Features & Specs

More about the 2020 XE
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,900
See XE Inventory
Starting MSRP
$41,900
See XE Inventory
Starting MSRP
$46,295
See XE Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission8-speed automatic8-speed automatic8-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG282825
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic8-speed automatic8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Starting MSRP
$46,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/34 mpg24/34 mpg22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)415.0/564.4 mi.398.4/564.4 mi.365.2/498.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.16.6 gal.16.6 gal.
Combined MPG282825
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Torque269 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm269 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm295 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower247 hp @ 5500 rpm247 hp @ 5500 rpm296 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.36.8 ft.36.8 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Starting MSRP
$46,295
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Starting MSRP
$46,295
RWD Basic Interior Protection Packageyesnono
Cold Climate Packageyesyesyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locksyesyesyes
Connected Navigation Packyesyesyes
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packyesyesyes
Convenience Packyesyesyes
Black Exterior Packyesyesyes
Premium Interior Upgrade Packyesyesyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locksyesyesyes
Smoker's Packyesyesyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packyesyesyes
Technology Packyesyesyes
Park Packyesyesyes
RWD Premium Interior Protection Packageyesnono
Drive Packyesyesyes
Dynamic Handling Packyesyesyes
Car Care Packyesyesyes
AWD Basic Interior Protection Packnoyesyes
AWD Premium Interior Protection Packnoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Starting MSRP
$46,295
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
diversity antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
80 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Starting MSRP
$46,295
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Starting MSRP
$46,295
16-Way Powered Heated and Cooled Front Seats w/Driver Seat Memoryyesyesyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyesyesyes
Ebony Morzine Headliningyesyesno
Heated Front Seats w/Driver Seat Memoryyesyesyes
Driver Seat Memoryyesyesyes
Satin Chrome Gearshift Paddlesyesyesno
HomeLink Garage Door Openeryesyesyes
Electric Rear Window Sunblindyesyesyes
Meridian Surround Sound System (825W)yesyesyes
Keyless Entryyesyesyes
Heated Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Wireless Device Chargingyesyesyes
Cabin Air Ionizationyesyesyes
Meridian Sound System (380W)yesyesyes
Heated Front Seatsyesyesyes
Heated Rear Seatsyesyesyes
Air Quality Sensoryesyesyes
Light Oyster Morzine Headliningnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Starting MSRP
$46,295
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Front head room37.0 in.37.0 in.37.0 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesno
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room56.8 in.56.8 in.56.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
leatheryesyesyes
sport front seatsnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Rear head room37.0 in.37.0 in.37.0 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.35.0 in.35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.54.7 in.54.7 in.
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Starting MSRP
$46,295
18" 7 Split-Spoke 'Style 7009' Wheels w/Black Finishyesyesno
No Badgesyesyesyes
Styling Accent Packyesyesyes
19" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5031' Wheels w/Diamond Turned Finishyesyesno
Auto-Dimming Power Fold Heated Exterior Door Mirrors w/Memory & Approach Lightsyesyesyes
Heated Exterior Door Mirrors w/Memoryyesyesyes
Auto-Dimming Power Fold Heated Exterior Door Mirrors w/Approach Lightsyesyesyes
19" 10 Spoke 'Style 1050' Wheels w/Gloss Dark Grey Diamond Turned Finishnonoyes
19" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5031' Wheels w/Black Finishnonoyes
20" 10 Spoke 'Style 1014' Wheels w/Satin Grey Diamond Turned Finishnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Maximum cargo capacity14.5 cu.ft.14.5 cu.ft.14.5 cu.ft.
Length184.2 in.184.2 in.184.2 in.
Curb weight3385 lbs.3500 lbs.3560 lbs.
Height55.7 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
Wheel base111.6 in.111.6 in.111.6 in.
Width77.4 in.77.4 in.77.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Exterior Colors
  • Fuji White
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Narvik Black
  • Caldera Red
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Caesium Blue Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Narvik Black
  • Caldera Red
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Caesium Blue Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Narvik Black
  • Caldera Red
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Caesium Blue Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Oyster, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ecru, leather
  • Light Oyster, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ecru, premium leather
  • Light Oyster, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ecru, leather
  • Light Oyster, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ecru, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Oyster, leather
  • Siena Tan, leather
  • Mars Red, leather
  • Light Oyster, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Siena Tan, premium leather
  • Mars Red, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Starting MSRP
$46,295
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
R18 tiresyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Starting MSRP
$46,295
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Starting MSRP
$46,295
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See XE InventorySee XE InventorySee XE Inventory

Related 2020 Jaguar XE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars