- $3,000 Customer Cash for Retail - Expires 10/01/2020
Customer Cash for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Retail customers may be eligible for cash incentive. Incentive may not be combined with Jaguar or approved lender Lease or Special APR financing. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $3,000
- Start
- 08/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
- Special APR - Expires 09/01/2020
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Chase Auto Finance. Taxes, title, license and fees due at signing.
0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 48 months at $20.83 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 60 months at $16.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 72 months at $13.89 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 0% 36 08/01/2020 09/01/2020 0% 48 08/01/2020 09/01/2020 0% 60 08/01/2020 09/01/2020 0% 72 08/01/2020 09/01/2020
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
