2019 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$187,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)265.6/365.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque516 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower592 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Smoker's Packageyes
GoPro Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
suede and leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Head-up Displayyes
CD/DVD Playeryes
Meridian Sound System (380W)yes
Meridian Surround Sound System (825W)yes
Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Speed Limiteryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
12 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
premium leather/sueded microfiberyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5096' Wheels Gloss Black Finishyes
Project 8 Decal Stripe & Leaper Side Decalyes
20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5096' Wheels w/Satin Grey Finishyes
Heated Front Windshieldyes
Project 8 Decal Stripeyes
Measurements
Height56.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Length185.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Valencia Orange Ultra Metallic
  • Verbier Silver Special Effect Satin
  • Velocity Blue Ultra Metallic
  • Corris Grey Special Effect Satin
  • Narvik Black
  • Caldera Red
  • Meribel White Special Effect Metallic
  • Fuji White
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Oyster Stitching, premium leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
305/R20 tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
