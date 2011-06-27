  1. Home
Used 2018 Jaguar XE 25t Prestige Features & Specs

More about the 2018 XE
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,725
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,725
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,725
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,725
Torque269 lb-ft @ 1200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower247 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,725
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$44,725
Black Design Packageyes
Protection Package - AWDyes
Comfort & Convenience Packageyes
Wheel Lock Packageyes
Vision Assist Packageyes
Car Care Kityes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,725
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,725
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,725
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,725
Head Up Displayyes
3G Wifi Hotspotyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,725
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,725
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,725
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,725
18" x 7.5" 7 Split-Spoke 'Style 7009' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
19" x 8.5"/19" x 7.5" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5031' Wheels w/Contrast Diamond Turned Finishyes
Powertrain Debadgingyes
Heated Front Windshieldyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,725
Maximum cargo capacity15.9 cu.ft.
Length183.9 in.
Curb weight3515 lbs.
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width77.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,725
Exterior Colors
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Caldera Red
  • Fuji White
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Caesium Blue Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Loire Blue Metallic
  • Narvik Black
  • Santorini Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Oyster w/Pistachio Stitching
  • Latte w/Ebony Stitching
  • Ebony w/Sienna Tan Stitching
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,725
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
225/45R18 tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,725
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,725
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
