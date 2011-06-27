  1. Home
Used 2017 Jaguar XE 20d Prestige Features & Specs

More about the 2017 XE
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,400
See XE Inventory
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG34
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,400
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)444.0/592.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.8 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,400
Torque318 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
direct injection (diesel)yes
Horsepower180 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeDiesel
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,400
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$45,400
Black Design Packageyes
Vision Packageyes
Comfort & Convenience Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,400
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,400
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,400
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,400
Head Up Displayyes
3G Wifi Hotspotyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,400
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,400
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,400
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,400
19" Venom Twin 5-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Powertrain Badge Deleteyes
Heated Front Windshieldyes
18" Matrix Twin 7-Spoke Black Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,400
Maximum cargo capacity15.9 cu.ft.
Length183.9 in.
Curb weight3560 lbs.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width77.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,400
Exterior Colors
  • Italian Racing Red Metallic
  • Polaris White
  • Ultimate Black Metallic
  • Tempest Grey Metallic
  • Ebony
  • Ingot Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Metallic
  • Celestial Black Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Odyssey Red Metallic
  • Quartzite Metallic
  • Caesium Blue Metallic
  • Bluefire Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Ammonite Grey Metallic
  • Gallium Silver Metallic
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Cosmic Black Metallic
  • Black Cherry Metallic
  • Storm Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Latte, premium leather
  • Light Oyster, premium leather
  • Jet, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,400
inside mounted spare tireyes
R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,400
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See XE Inventory

