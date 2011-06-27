  1. Home
Used 2003 Jaguar X-Type 3.0 Features & Specs

More about the 2003 X-Type
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,305
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)256/368 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque206 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower227 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
wood trim on shift knobyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track59.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16 cu.ft.
Length183.9 in.
Curb weight3516 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base106.7 in.
Width70.4 in.
Rear track60.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • British Racing Green
  • Ebony
  • Topaz Metallic
  • Quartz Metallic
  • Jaguar Racing Green
  • Zircon Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Phoenix
  • Carnival Red Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • White Onyx
Interior Colors
  • Sand
  • Dove
  • Ivory
  • Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
P225/45R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
