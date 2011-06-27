Used 2002 Jaguar X-Type 2.5 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272/400 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower191 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room37.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base106.7 in.
Length183.9 in.
Width70.4 in.
Curb weight3428 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Phoenix
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Topaz Metallic
  • Carnival Red Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • White Onyx
  • Anthracite Metallic
  • British Racing Green
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Sand
  • Dove
  • Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
P205/55R V tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
