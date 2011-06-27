Used 2006 Jaguar S-Type R Consumer Reviews
Still a performer
I've now owned this car for several years and its my third Jag. This car is simply the best I've owned. The looks are still good and save for the easily scraped wheels, it still looks new. The reliability has always been a concern but its never broken down and never not started. The only trips to the shop have been for maintenance and to replace a NAV component (warranty). The brakes are expensive so watch out for that! ($1000.00 for the back)
Can't beat it for the money
Amazing power and handling for a car its size, the ability to get 29mpg if you cruise on the hwy. gorgeous good looks. Tight rear seat but that's not why I bought it. Brakes and Tires go fairly fast but the driving experience is well worth it. a few squeaks and rattles showed up and are not covered under warranty after 12k miles. I'm writing this after my car was totaled last week, I walked away with minor cuts and bruises, so I can now say, its a very safe car to be in if things go wrong. Frame was bent and the engine mounts broke but I was able to get out and walk away. Might find myself in another one sooner than later
Jaguar S-Type R
I have 105,000 miles on my Jaguar S-Type R and its still runs like new. My Jaguar never broke down. The only money spend is for brakes pads, new tires and oil changes. I use only Mobil 1 synthetic oil for the oil change. Next month Im going to have spend some money; for the 100,000 service (New Spark Plugs & Belts). This is the best car I owned.
Amazing car!
I have had my S-Type R for almost 2 years and I'm now putting the experience on the web for others to see. This is the best car I have ever owned. I now have 80,000 miles (purchased with 40K). This car is quiet, comfortable, and amazingly fast. I was concerned about reliability and maintenance so I specifically looked for a certified pre-owned car. I have had one trip to the dealership for a warranty claim in the 2 years I have owned the car, I have driven it hard. I'm kind of a speed junkie and nothing touches this car. I had to get a radar detector to keep from loosing my license. If you are not looking at the speedo you can't tell how fast you are going.
Great Car
I went from a Lincoln to the Jag and I have been very pleased. Classic appearance, great power and cornering is outstanding. Driver's seat is a bit small for a tall person and five-person capacity is impossible unless they are small people. All in all I am very impressed with a fine automobile.
