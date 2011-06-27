  1. Home
Used 2005 Jaguar S-Type R Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$59,330
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)276.0/404.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque399 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower390 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
320 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
Multi-CD located in trunkyes
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM in trunk-CD stereoyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
16 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track60.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3969 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length193.1 in.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height56.0 in.
EPA interior volume110.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.5 in.
Width81.1 in.
Rear track60.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony
  • Jaguar Racing Green Metallic
  • White Onyx
  • Radiance
  • Pacific Blue
  • Zircon
  • Quartz
  • Platinum
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Dove
  • Champagne
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P275/35R Z tiresyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
