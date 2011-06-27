Used 2005 Jaguar S-Type Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great Car... Love My Jag!! Cal Zombie , 05/28/2008 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I always wanted a Jag but had heard ALL of the horror stories (electrical/cost to fix/etc etc). Read hundreds of reviews about the '05 (a great year for this car), and went looking for an "S Type". Found one with 30K and was certified. Bought it and never looked back. Ride is smooth and the the pick up with the 6 cyl is like a rocket. City driving I get 22 MPG, and freeway I have gotten between 28 and (I know this may be hard to believe) 32 MPG. I got the 32 MPG going 70 mph on the "coast" from LA to San Diego w/no A/C. On a "Vegas" trip I was cruising at 85/90 with no problem. This feline can do more if asked to! Wonderful, smooth, powerful ride. Engine purrs like a cat!! Report Abuse

Wonderfull Auto ao145 , 01/06/2011 22 of 24 people found this review helpful I have owned 3 Jags, 1960 MK ll. 1965 3.8 S, and now a 2005 S Type. The last was purchased off a three year lease , 27K miles in Sept 08.08. Present 63 K miles. Maintenance at 30K 40K by dealer at no charge . Only repair was to a rear disc break $214.00. At 65 MPH . average MPG is 26.1. I have owned or leased 14 autos, German , US and Japanese. This has been a joy to own.

Disappointed slj769 , 12/10/2011 22 of 24 people found this review helpful I bought this car b/c I've always wanted an S type...had the pre-purchase inspection, & all they had to say was it would need upper ball joints in the near future. But the price seemed right, so I bought it. A week later, the battery was dead, then every week after, the battery would die, faithfully. Come to find out, it has a parasitic drain that wasn't disclosed to us & I guess this is a huge problem with these cars. My husband traced it out, & it's the GECM. I'm disappointed that Jaguar produces such beautiful cars with such ridiculous flaws. I love this car, but hate this car. Other than that, it's been great, but I wouldn't buy another Jag.

Nice, but VERY High Maintenance JGY , 10/15/2010 20 of 22 people found this review helpful I bought this car and the dealer highly suggested I purchase the extended warranty, and I'm glad I did. I like the car, drives great, is quiet, shifts smoothly, fuel economy is ok, around 21 avg. However, it is in the shop every 2-4 months for either oil leaks, electrical probs (my wife called me this morning saying the temp read out was flashing on and off), transmission fluid leaks, parking break motor going out, etc. and I have only had it 2 years. The dealer is normally good about giving me a loaner, and they always fix it for free, except when the gas tank latch broke. I thought that was bad, but didn't say much. All in all, I would never buy a Jag again, but I am glad I owned a nice car