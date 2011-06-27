Used 2002 Jaguar S-Type 3.0 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.4/423.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque221 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower237 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle37 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
wood trim on shift knobyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
Measurements
Length191.3 in.
Curb weight3816 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.32 cd.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base114.5 in.
Width80.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Carnival Red
  • Quartz
  • Platinum
  • Aspen Green
  • Topaz
  • Seafrost
  • Sapphire Blue
  • Anthracite
  • White Onyx
  • British Racing Green
  • Zircon
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Charcoal
  • Cashmere
  • Almond
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
P225/55R H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
