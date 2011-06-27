  1. Home
Used 2000 Jaguar S-Type 4.0 Features & Specs

More about the 2000 S-Type
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.4 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque287 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower281 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
Measurements
Length191.3 in.
Curb weight3770 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base114.5 in.
Width80.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Topaz Metallic
  • British Racing Green
  • Mistral Blue
  • Meteorite Metallic
  • Carnival Red Mica
  • Spindrift White
  • Anthracite Mica
  • Sapphire Blue
  • Alpine Metallic
  • Seafrost
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Cashmere
  • Almond
  • Charcoal
