2019 Jaguar I-PACE HSE Features & Specs

More about the 2019 I-PACE
Overview
Starting MSRP
$80,500
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
Combined MPG76
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA City MPGe80 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe76 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)80/72 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)13.0 hr.
EPA Highway MPGe72 mi.
Combined MPG76
EPA kWh/100 mi44.0
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range234 mi.
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Carbon Fiber Exterior Packyes
Smoker's Packyes
Demo Specification Packyes
Cold Climate Packyes
Black Exterior Packyes
Premium Textile Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
15 total speakersyes
825 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
driver assisted parking assistyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Four-Zone Climate Controlyes
Head-Up Displayyes
Light Oyster Suedecloth Headliningyes
Configurable Ambient Interior Lightingyes
Activity Keyyes
Ebony Morzine Headliningyes
Loadspace Storage Rails w/Luggage Retention Kityes
Suedecloth Steering Wheelyes
Full Extended Leather Upgradeyes
Loadspace Storage Railsyes
Ebony Suedecloth Headliningyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Illuminated Metal Treadplates w/Jaguar Scriptyes
Loadspace Partition Netyes
Click And Go Integrated Base Unityes
Cabin Air Ionizationyes
Lockable Cooled Gloveboxyes
14-Way Powered Heated and Cooled Memory Front Performance Seats w/Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
12 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
20" 6 Spoke 'Style 6007' Wheelsyes
Heated Windshield w/Heated Washer Jetsyes
22" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5056' Wheels w/Diamond Turned Finishyes
20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5070' Technical Grey Wheels w/Polished Finishyes
Reduced Section Alloy Spare Wheelyes
Gloss Black Side Window Surroundyes
20" 6 Spoke 'Style 6007' Wheels w/Diamond Turned Finishyes
18" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5055' Wheels w/Diamond Turned Finishyes
22" 5 Spoke 'Style 5069' Wheels w/Technical Grey Finish & Carbon Insertsyes
Front Fog Lightsyes
18" 15 Spoke 'Style 1022' Wheelsyes
20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5068' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity51.0 cu.ft.
Length184.3 in.
Curb weight4784 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.3 cu.ft.
Height61.3 in.
Wheel base117.7 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Borasco Grey Metallic
  • Farallon Pearl Black Premium Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Caesium Blue Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Narvik Black
  • Indus Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dapple Grey w/Ebony Suedecloth Insert, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Light Oyster, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Siena Tan, premium leather
  • Mars Red, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
R20 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
