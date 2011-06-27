I’ve been thinking about an EV for some time, and my Jaguar XF lease was ending. I was able to get into an 2019 HSE spec demo model that was nicely discounted. I think the best deals are on 2019 gently used models from a Jaguar dealership, where you can still get the Federal Tax credit of $7500, and you have an option to lease or purchase. The I-Pace is one of the most beautiful cars I have ever driven. The fit, finish, and technology are far superior to the 2017 XF. The HSE trim level gives you just about everything you need and want in this luxury vehicle. The best thing about this car is how it drives! Wow! Great combo of power and handling makes it a joy to drive. The compact size makes it easy to maneuver, while giving me just as much, if not more room that XF sedan. Now for the expectations. Research and know what you’re getting into before you buy or lease. The range and charging times will not make it easy for long road trips. The range will get worse in cold weather and more aggressive driving, and you’ll end up planning your commute and trips more carefully to avoid range anxiety. It’ll be hard to own this car without installing a home 240V charger. Take a few minutes and call a couple of electricians for quotes, and it will save you hundreds of dollars than if you went with the Jag recommended installers. The vehicle doesn’t come with a spare tire, and you’ll probably want to get a tire inflation repair kit (about $50). You can buy a spare from Jaguar, but there’s no place to store it, and it’ll take up space in the back. Lastly, if you go to review and comparisons, there will be endless reviews, and particularly comparisons with Other EV’s like Tesla, Audi, and the upcoming Mercedes. The two things that sold me on this I-PACE was the beautiful design and the handling/drivability. If you’re considering a vehicle in this segment, you really should consider it as an option.

First off, the I-Pace is my first EV car and before buying it, I did a lot of research on this type of car, including competitors like the Tesla Model 3 and Audi Etron. The Etron disappeared first from my list. High weight, relatively poor performance, high consumption and actually qute boring. The Model 3 was a more difficult choice. It's a smaller car but also cheaper, has the Tesla ring to it and is of course full of gadgets. It also was the best selling car in 2019 in my country (Netherlands). Which means, you see it everywhere. Pros were high efficiency, expected good resale value, OTA updates. Cons were a rather bland interior, lesser build quality and, IMHO, rather boring looks. However good the car is in itself, it has become the T-Ford of EV's by now and for me, that's not necessarily a plus. Then the I-Pace. I find the I-Pace strikingly good looking. It's not a real SUV, more of a crossover. The interior is roomier than you think, thanks to a very long wheelbase. It's a ground-up EV design with a few quirks which don't bother me too much. I had a chance to test the car for week to see if it would fit my life style and it did. Especially the 1-phase charging is a minus, but after six months of ownership, it has never been a problem for me. I drive about 750-800 km every week, but still, the 1-phase charging has not been a real issue. My daily drives routinely are often 200-220 200, but still, has never been an issue. The fastcharging speed of 100 kW can only be reached in specific circumstances, more likely you will see something like 80-90 kW for a while which will taper off above 55%. But in 17000 km (11000 miles), I have had to fastcharge only on international trips so ar. The I-Pace got a bad reputation for having a very short range just after it was launched. That was due to a combination of faulty software, a First-Edition model with 22" wheels and all goodies, which reduces range a lot, and a launch during the winter. I purchased mine in November 2019 and have received several updates since then. I bought the Business Edition S-Model, a combination of S and SE-features not sold anywhere else. Did choose the 18" wheels for the longer range though. During the (mild) winter, my average range was 350-370 km (218-231 miles) on a full charge. Now temperatures have gone up (May 2020), the range has improved to 430-450 km (268-281 miles). I have set the Regen to High on the I-Pace and that makes one-pedal driving a breeze. Once you have accustomed yourself to that it's make for a very relaxed drive and it will increase your range. All around, it's consumption is similar to that of the Tesla Model S up to 70-75 mph (112-120 kph). Above that, the larger frontal area and higher drag will increase consumption more than that of the Model S (being a lower, sleeker sedan). High speeds will eat up your range very quickly of course and will reach 45-55 kWh/100 km (72-88 kWh/100 miles) if you really go all out as I did on a high-speed trip on the German Autobahn in January. The I-Pace real top speed is 208 km/h (130 mph), and can get there very quickly if you hammer it. The I-Pace has been a excellent drive with zero problems. Very quiet, very comfortable yet fast when you want it to be. Build and paint quality is very good, so squeaks or rattles anywhere. The lay-out of the cabin is very good, the screens have good visibility but need cleaning quite often. I keep a microfiber towel in the car for that, but this is typical of touch-screens in general. The infotainment system could have been a little faster but functions well. Voice control sometimes has difficulty understanding me. Smartphone connection has been flawless, although when I drive with my wife I have to be quick to make sure the car connects to my phone and not hers. The I-Pace is very quick car and has no problem with with almost all ICE-cars except high-end sportcars. And the faster EV's of course. It also handles very well considering it's size and weight. Only on twisty roads will you find the damping becoming over taxed. This is mainly because of the suspension setup, which is aimed at comfort, not ultimate speed. I find the trade off well worth it. Despite its capabilities, the I-Pace invites you more to a relaxed style of driving that trying to set a new A to B record. Trunk space has been more than enough for me, my wife and our two small kids (3 and 1). The frunk in the front stores little besided the cables and a first aid kit. But when driving alone, I keep the cables in the trunk for easier access. In all, the car has been an extremely good experience and I have no regrets buying it. Am actually happy I did not get the Model 3, seeing it on just about every corner by now.