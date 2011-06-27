2023 Jaguar F-TYPE P450 Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$76,700
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|19 MPG
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/24 MPG
|Combined MPG
|19 MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|314.5/444.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|5.0 L
|Cylinders
|V8
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|444 hp @ 6,000 rpm
|Torque
|428 lb-ft @ 2,500 rpm
|Valves
|32
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|176.0 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|80.4 in.
|Height
|51.5 in.
|Wheel base
|103.2 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|7.3 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|34.9 ft.
|Ground clearance
|3.9 in.
|Curb weight
|3,785 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|37.0 in.
|Front leg room
|42.8 in.
|Leather/sueded microfiber
|yes
|Sport front seats
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Safety
|Lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Meridian premium brand speakers
|yes
|380 watts stereo output
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Radio data system
|yes
|Adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Front cupholders
|yes
|Front door pockets
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Single zone front climate control
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|295/30R20 tires
|yes
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|yes
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Vehicle Alarm notification
|yes
|Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance
|yes
|Roadside Assistance
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Packages
|Emergency Pack
|+$65
|Premium Carpet Mat Pack
|+$310
|Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locks
|+$460
|Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locks
|+$190
|Climate Pack
|+$1,150
|Premium Interior Protection Pack
|+$310
|Black Exterior Pack
|+$1,100
|Interior Black Pack
|+$350
|Interior Luxury Pack Plus
|+$3,800
|Interior Luxury Pack
|+$2,000
|Blind Spot Assist Pack
|+$550
|Safety & Security Options
|Park Assist
|+$550
|Interior Options
|12-Way Electric Memory Front Seats
|+$1,000
|12-Way Heated Electric Memory Front Seats
|+$1,500
|Suedecloth Sunvisors w/Vanity Mirrors
|+$200
|12-Way Heated & Cooled Electric Memory Front Seats
|+$1,800
|6-Way Heated & Cooled Electric Front Seats
|+$800
|6-Way Heated Electric Front Seats
|+$500
|Ebony Leather Headlining
|+$1,500
|Leather Sunvisors w/Vanity Mirrors
|+$200
|Meridian Surround Sound System
|+$900
|Electrically Adjustable Steering Column w/Memory
|yes
|Ebony Suedecloth Headlining
|+$1,100
|Two-Zone Climate Control
|+$600
|HomeLink Garage Door Opener
|+$300
|Nubuck Edged Carpet Mats
|+$100
|Keyless Entry
|+$500
|Exterior Options
|20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5102' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish
|+$500
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint w/Satin Finish
|+$7,450
|SVO Bespoke Paint
|yes
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint w/Gloss Finish
|+$4,550
|SVO Special Effect Paint w/Gloss Finish
|+$9,200
|SVO Special Effect Paint w/Satin Finish
|+$12,050
|Auto-Dimming Door Mirrors
|+$400
|Red Brake Calipers
|+$550
|20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5102' Wheels w/Gloss Technical Grey & Contrast Diamond Turned Finish
|+$1,500
|Wind Deflector
|+$200
|20" 6 Split-Spoke 'Style 6003' Wheels w/Gloss Dark Grey & Contrast Diamond Turned Finish
|+$1,500
