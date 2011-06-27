Skip to main content
2023 Jaguar F-TYPE P450 Specs & Features

More about the 2023 F-TYPE
Overview
Starting MSRP
$76,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19 MPG
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 MPG
Combined MPG19 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Engine
Base engine size5.0 L
CylindersV8
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower444 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque428 lb-ft @ 2,500 rpm
Valves32
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Dimensions
Length176.0 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors80.4 in.
Height51.5 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity7.3 cu.ft.
Turning circle34.9 ft.
Ground clearance3.9 in.
Curb weight3,785 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ionian Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ethereal Frost Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ethereal Frost Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Sorrento Yellow SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Sorrento Yellow SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ionian Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Petrolix Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Icy White Special Effect Gloss
  • Icy White Special Effect Satin Matte
  • Sunset Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Sunset Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Atacama Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Flux Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Flux Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Fuji White
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Bluefire Blue Metallic
  • Caldera Red
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Constellation Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Tourmaline Brown SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Tourmaline Brown SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Sanguinello Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Desire Deep Red SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Amethyst Grey-Purple SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
Interior Colors
  • Cirrus, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Cirrus, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony/Tan, premium leather
  • Ebony/Light Oyster, premium leather
  • Mars Red, premium leather
  • Light Oyster, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Flame Red Stitching, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Light Oyster Stitching, premium leather
  • Ebony/Mars Red, premium leather
  • Tan, premium leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room37.0 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Leather/sueded microfiberyes
Sport front seatsyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Safety
Lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
10 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Radio data systemyes
Adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Cruise controlyes
Front cupholdersyes
Front door pocketsyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
20 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
295/30R20 tiresyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Vehicle Alarm notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Packages
Emergency Pack +$65
Premium Carpet Mat Pack +$310
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locks +$460
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locks +$190
Climate Pack +$1,150
Premium Interior Protection Pack +$310
Black Exterior Pack +$1,100
Interior Black Pack +$350
Interior Luxury Pack Plus +$3,800
Interior Luxury Pack +$2,000
Blind Spot Assist Pack +$550
Safety & Security Options
Park Assist +$550
Interior Options
12-Way Electric Memory Front Seats +$1,000
12-Way Heated Electric Memory Front Seats +$1,500
Suedecloth Sunvisors w/Vanity Mirrors +$200
12-Way Heated & Cooled Electric Memory Front Seats +$1,800
6-Way Heated & Cooled Electric Front Seats +$800
6-Way Heated Electric Front Seats +$500
Ebony Leather Headlining +$1,500
Leather Sunvisors w/Vanity Mirrors +$200
Meridian Surround Sound System +$900
Electrically Adjustable Steering Column w/Memoryyes
Ebony Suedecloth Headlining +$1,100
Two-Zone Climate Control +$600
HomeLink Garage Door Opener +$300
Nubuck Edged Carpet Mats +$100
Keyless Entry +$500
Exterior Options
20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5102' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish +$500
SVO Ultra Metallic Paint w/Satin Finish +$7,450
SVO Bespoke Paintyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Paint w/Gloss Finish +$4,550
SVO Special Effect Paint w/Gloss Finish +$9,200
SVO Special Effect Paint w/Satin Finish +$12,050
Auto-Dimming Door Mirrors +$400
Red Brake Calipers +$550
20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5102' Wheels w/Gloss Technical Grey & Contrast Diamond Turned Finish +$1,500
Wind Deflector +$200
20" 6 Split-Spoke 'Style 6003' Wheels w/Gloss Dark Grey & Contrast Diamond Turned Finish +$1,500
