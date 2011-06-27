  1. Home
2022 Jaguar F-TYPE P450 R-Dynamic Specs & Features

More about the 2022 F-TYPE
Overview
Starting MSRP
$83,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG18
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/444.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size5.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower444 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque428 lb-ft @ 2,500 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Packages
Premium Carpet Mat Pack +$310
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locks +$460
Emergency Pack +$65
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locks +$190
Premium Interior Protection Pack +$310
Black Exterior Pack +$700
Interior Black Pack +$350
Interior Luxury Pack Plus +$3,800
Interior Luxury Pack +$2,000
Climate Pack +$1,150
Blind Spot Assist Pack +$550
Exterior Black Design Pack +$4,200
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
radio data systemyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Nubuck Edged Carpet Mats +$100
Red Seatbelts +$400
Meridian Surround Sound System +$900
Ebony Suedecloth Headlining +$1,100
Ebony Leather Headlining +$1,500
Suedecloth Upgrade +$2,150
12-Way Heated Front Seats +$500
12-Way Heated & Cooled Electric Memory Front Seats +$800
Air Quality Sensor +$100
Two-Zone Climate Control +$600
Heated Steering Wheel +$250
HomeLink Garage Door Opener +$300
Suedecloth Sunvisors w/Vanity Mirrors +$200
Leather Sunvisors w/Vanity Mirrors +$200
Keyless Entry +$500
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.0 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Exterior Options
SVO Special Effect Paint w/Satin Finish +$12,050
SVO Ultra Metallic Paint w/Satin Finish +$7,450
SVO Bespoke Paintyes
Red Brake Calipers +$550
20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5102' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish +$500
20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5102' Wheels w/Technical Grey & Contrast Diamond Turned Finish +$500
20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5060' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish +$500
SVO Ultra Metallic Paint w/Gloss Finish +$4,550
SVO Special Effect Paint w/Gloss Finish +$9,200
Wind Deflector +$200
Heated Front Windshield +$500
No Powertrain Badgeyes
Dimensions
Curb weight3,945 lbs.
Ground clearance3.9 in.
Height51.5 in.
Length176.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity7.3 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors80.4 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flux Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Flux Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ethereal Frost Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Atacama Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ionian Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ionian Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ethereal Frost Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Icy White Special Effect Gloss
  • Icy White Special Effect Satin Matte
  • Atacama Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Tourmaline Brown SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Tourmaline Brown SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Sunset Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Sunset Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Sanguinello Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Sanguinello Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Constellation Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Constellation Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Bluefire Blue Metallic
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Petrolix Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Petrolix Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Desire Deep Red SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Amethyst Grey-Purple SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Amethyst Grey-Purple SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Desire Deep Red SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Caldera Red
  • Sorrento Yellow SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Sorrento Yellow SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
Interior Colors
  • Tan, premium leather
  • Mars Red, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Light Oyster Stitching, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Flame Red Stitching, premium leather
  • Cirrus, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Cirrus, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Light Oyster, premium leather
  • Ebony, sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 in. wheelsyes
305/30R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
